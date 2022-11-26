Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.34

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.34 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.08). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 262.75 ($3.11), with a volume of 263,967 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,255.00.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is 470.00%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.