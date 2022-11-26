HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $362.43

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.43 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 373.50 ($4.42). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.33), with a volume of 645,620 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 475.32. The company has a current ratio of 278.16, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

