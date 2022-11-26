High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$14.33. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 5,617 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
High Liner Foods Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.