High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$14.33. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.82, with a volume of 5,617 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$161,754.29. In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$100,080.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

