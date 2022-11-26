Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 3,477 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.16.
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
