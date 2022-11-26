Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 3,477 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.02%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.