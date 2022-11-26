Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.27

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.27 and traded as high as $43.08. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 1,959 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

