Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

