H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.42

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.42 and traded as high as C$12.55. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 256,667 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.42.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

