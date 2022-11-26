HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $613.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.98) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.98) to GBX 585 ($6.92) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,979 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

