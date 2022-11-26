HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.23 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.40 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.16), with a volume of 59,317 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £94.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.98.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

