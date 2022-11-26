Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

