IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.11. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 28,150 shares traded.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

