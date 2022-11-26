Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $626.16

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.16 ($7.40) and traded as high as GBX 747 ($8.83). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 728 ($8.61), with a volume of 113,070 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 643.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £965.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,866.67.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

