Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.