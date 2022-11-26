Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.
Several analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
