Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $555.55

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.55 ($6.57) and traded as high as GBX 614.60 ($7.27). Informa shares last traded at GBX 608.80 ($7.20), with a volume of 1,849,187 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 650 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.57) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.87) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 750 ($8.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 693.33 ($8.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4,058.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 557.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.55.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

