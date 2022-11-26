Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires $380,048.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $331.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

