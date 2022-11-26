InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,733.33 ($67.79).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($72.13) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($72.13) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($63.85) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,787 ($56.60) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,581.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,674.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,442.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($49.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($63.69).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

