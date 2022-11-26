Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.44. 9,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 72,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.
