iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.94

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $44.33. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 228 shares.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile

