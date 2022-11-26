iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.95. 1,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.03% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

