iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $298.50 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $447.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.22.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

