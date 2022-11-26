iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

