Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 39,101 shares traded.

Isoray Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Isoray

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 100,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,992.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 41.0% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

(Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.