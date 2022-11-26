Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 39,101 shares traded.
Isoray Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.92.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 41.0% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
About Isoray
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
