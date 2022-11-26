Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.77. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

