Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.86 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITUB. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.