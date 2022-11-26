J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

