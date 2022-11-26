Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.