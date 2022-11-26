Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,185 shares of company stock worth $8,523,904. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.