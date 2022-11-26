Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.74

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and traded as high as $44.38. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 1,431 shares traded.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.57) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

