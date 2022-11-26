John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.68

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.68 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 161.45 ($1.91). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($1.94), with a volume of 681,621 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 262 ($3.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.13) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.78) to GBX 250 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246.40 ($2.91).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.68. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

