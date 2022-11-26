JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $43,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 40.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $26,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE S opened at $16.32 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $38,309.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.