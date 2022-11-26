JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $44,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.68 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

