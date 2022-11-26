JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $45.05 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,190,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Open Text by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after acquiring an additional 636,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.