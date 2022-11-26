JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.21 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $47,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.