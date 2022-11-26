JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $48.83 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,301,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $48,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 139,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,090,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

