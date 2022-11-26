JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $39.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

