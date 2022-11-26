JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 32,337 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $48,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

