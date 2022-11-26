JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $45,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

