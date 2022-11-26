JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 182.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

