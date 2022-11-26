JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $834.95

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.95 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($10.00). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 842 ($9.96), with a volume of 48,240 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £638.19 million and a P/E ratio of 662.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 834.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 799.57.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

