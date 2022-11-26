Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.39 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.65 ($0.14). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 822,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.22) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of £320.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.39.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

