KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.66

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.64. KDDI shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 185,150 shares trading hands.

KDDI Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

