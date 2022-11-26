Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.99

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and traded as high as $38.30. Kenon shares last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 2,402 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 277.01% and a return on equity of 59.94%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.