Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €83.00 ($84.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($67.35) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($58.16) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €73.00 ($74.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

