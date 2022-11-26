Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,369 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRG stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.