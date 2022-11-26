Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.10. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 47,455 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

