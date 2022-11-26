KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 87.32% of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.