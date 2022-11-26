L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.83

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.50. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 5,464 shares trading hands.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,390 shares in the company, valued at $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $53,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,758 shares of company stock worth $127,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.