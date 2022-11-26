Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $241.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

