Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 185.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 265,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.